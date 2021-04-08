Races at Independence Square to unearth the hidden legs-BY TB RAHAMAN

The Race Course ground now a hub for sports activities

Source:Sundayobserver

Racecourse Athletic Club (RAC) that was established in 2020 by a former Olympian who represented Sri Lanka will embark on a mission to spread awareness to the general public on the benefits of staying fit. They will organize athletic events every Saturday around Racecourse that will help to identify potential youth who can be shaped out to become future Olympic runners.

As a fitness club in Colombo they are targetting citizens working out on jogging tracks built throughout Sri Lanka.

Their vision and mission is to empower, inspire, support and educate the public to achieve and sustain lifelong health, fitness and wellbeing.

The challenge measures fitness ability to clock in the largest number of workout moves in a given time. Winners of course, will take home rewards and a few slices of bragging rights to boot. The running events will be a two kilometer race for men and women in the under-35, between 35 and 40 and above 45.

All events will be monitored and conducted by professional athletes who have represented Sri Lanka in the global platform and working for the Sri Lanka Athletics Association.

The winners will be recognized by the event organizers and the Athletic Association will make arrangements to take part in more local and international events.

All safety measures will be taken care of before hosting the event. In case of an emergency a standby medical unit along with an ambulance service will be available.

There will also be events for couples who will be given a challenge on four categories.

These events are: 1. Platinum (Strongest team, Strongest couple and individual).

2. Gold (Strongest team, Strongest couple and individual).

3. Silver (Strongest team, Strongest couple and individual).

4. Bronze (Strongest team, Strongest couple and individual).

Cycling events that cover five kilometres will also be organized for men and women in the same age categories as mentioned earlier.

Medals will be awarded to all winners along with a certificate of appreciation. In addition, they will also receive a free health checkup from a reputed hospital.

Successful candidates will be given training from an Olympian and will be able to take part in international events.

All those who wish to participate in the events have been requested to contact Ranga Wimalawansha, ceylonrcac@gmail.com Telephone – 0770630097/ 0766995917, Email: – rwimalawansha@gmail.com