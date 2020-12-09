Railway Cafe video and tyranscript-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

If your taste buds feel homesick, and you are yearning to eat the food your mother gave you, this Lankan café restaurant come close to that craving and says it all.

Ruwan, and Tharana invited us out for my birthday, so we went there last Tuesday evening.

Street parking close by was easy. The wine shop was just opposite so we did not have to carry our esky with us.

I share my excitement with this little place café restaurant in the suburb Mortdale, right opposite the Railway Station.

No wonder its named Lankan Railway Café. You could travel by train from any segment of Sydney and just a hop and a step -wallah you are there.

WE ordered String hopper biriyani, Fried rice special called ‘‘‘Thilak’’’, egg gotha roties, with many curries with gravy including pol sambal, and goat curry.

The entrée was unique, dry fried spicy small prawns, and we could not stop eating.

The goat curry tasted exquisite, unbelievably delicious, and spicy. Not too much of chilies, but exactly right if you are not a chile addict.

The string-hopper biriyani wow, amazing, was special, never experience in any other Sydney Asian restaurant. It was flavorful, yummy, mouth watering

Fried rice too was unbelievably delicious, spicy, and flavorful.

The Chef Chandana calls it “Thilak Fried Rice’ as one Thilak another Sri Lankan had given the recipe.

By the way, the Chef is young, and pleasant, always with a smile, a favorite pupil of Kuruwita now in Noosa.

Do not let appearance fool you- the décor may be ordinary, but the food is so tasty on the palate.

Food came within 10 minutes of ordering, of course we visited on a quite Tuesday. Service by the staff was courteous,

Patronize this spot and feel the experience.

Disclaimer:

