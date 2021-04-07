‘Rajans’ Old Boys Form an OBU in Brisbane
A group of past pupils of Dharmaraja College, Kandy- residing in Brisbane, Australia have taken the initiative to form an OBU in Brisbane. The main aim of forming this group is to foster a sense of camaraderie among the past pupils and their families in Brisbane and
to gather to achieve numerous productive goals.
Amongst these goals, the OBU plans to welcome and help newcomers to Brisbane and to
hold events to strengthen the bond between fellow ‘Rajans’. Also, as the OBU of a Buddhist school, there will be focus on organising and supporting events that can benefit the Buddhist community in Brisbane. Through these missions the Dharmaraja OBU in Brisbane will strive to be a purposeful non profitable organisation in the Australian community.
At the first meeting held on 28 Feb 2021 the following office bearers were appointed to represent the OBU.
President – Nishad Edirisinghe
Vice President – Chamith Samaradiwakara
Secretary – Keerthi Ratnayake
Deputy Secretary – Shanaka Naranpanawe
Treasurer – Hareendra Irugalratne
Committee Members –
Nimesh Naranpanawe
Chathura Tennakoon
Tharindu Dedigama
Lahesha Fernando
Namal Thibbotuwawa
The OBU cordially invites any past pupils of Dharmaraja College living in Brisbane to come and join with them in this journey. Please contact any of the office bearers mentioned above or find them on Facebook by searching ‘Dharmaraja College OBU – Brisbane’.
Sinhala Association of Queensland
Management Committee 2021
President: Uditha Manage
Vice President: Jayanath Perera
Secretary: Nandasiri Tennakoon
Treasurer: Rupa Wickramaratne
Cultural Secretary: Wipula Dharmasuriya
Committee Members: Prabhath Priyankara
Ananda Pathirana
Damith Peiris
Dharshika Koggalahewa
Himaya SWA
Namali Kottagodage
Brisbane Sinhala School
BSS Rep. to SAQ Namali Kottagodage
SAQ Rep. to BSS Jayantha Weerasekera
SAQ Youth
President Kithmi Weerawardena
Vice President Manuli Narangoda
Secretary Nisal Kankanamge
SAQ Seniors
Co-Convenor Sandra Joseph
Co-Convenor Wimal Kannangara