‘Rajans’ Old Boys Form an OBU in Brisbane

A group of past pupils of Dharmaraja College, Kandy- residing in Brisbane, Australia have taken the initiative to form an OBU in Brisbane. The main aim of forming this group is to foster a sense of camaraderie among the past pupils and their families in Brisbane and

to gather to achieve numerous productive goals.

Amongst these goals, the OBU plans to welcome and help newcomers to Brisbane and to

hold events to strengthen the bond between fellow ‘Rajans’. Also, as the OBU of a Buddhist school, there will be focus on organising and supporting events that can benefit the Buddhist community in Brisbane. Through these missions the Dharmaraja OBU in Brisbane will strive to be a purposeful non profitable organisation in the Australian community.

At the first meeting held on 28 Feb 2021 the following office bearers were appointed to represent the OBU.

President – Nishad Edirisinghe

Vice President – Chamith Samaradiwakara

Secretary – Keerthi Ratnayake

Deputy Secretary – Shanaka Naranpanawe

Treasurer – Hareendra Irugalratne

Committee Members –

Nimesh Naranpanawe

Chathura Tennakoon

Tharindu Dedigama

Lahesha Fernando

Namal Thibbotuwawa

The OBU cordially invites any past pupils of Dharmaraja College living in Brisbane to come and join with them in this journey. Please contact any of the office bearers mentioned above or find them on Facebook by searching ‘Dharmaraja College OBU – Brisbane’.

Sinhala Association of Queensland

Management Committee 2021

President: Uditha Manage

Vice President: Jayanath Perera

Secretary: Nandasiri Tennakoon

Treasurer: Rupa Wickramaratne

Cultural Secretary: Wipula Dharmasuriya

Committee Members: Prabhath Priyankara

Ananda Pathirana

Damith Peiris

Dharshika Koggalahewa

Himaya SWA

Namali Kottagodage

Brisbane Sinhala School

BSS Rep. to SAQ Namali Kottagodage

SAQ Rep. to BSS Jayantha Weerasekera

SAQ Youth

President Kithmi Weerawardena

Vice President Manuli Narangoda

Secretary Nisal Kankanamge

SAQ Seniors

Co-Convenor Sandra Joseph

Co-Convenor Wimal Kannangara