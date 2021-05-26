Rajaratnam new Attorney General – By Ranjith Padmasiri

Source:Sundaytimes

Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam, PC, will be the next Attorney General (AG) of Sri Lanka. Educated at St Peter’s College and Royal College, Colombo, he has served the AG’s Department for the past 34 years, having joined in April 1988.

Mr Rajaratnam has held the post of Senior State Counsel, Deputy Solicitor General, Additional Solicitor General and Senior Additional Solicitor General until his appointment as Acting Solicitor General in October 2019.

He is a Solicitor of England and Wales and also holds a Master of Laws (Merit) from the Queen Mary University of London. He was conferred silk in November 2014. He has had wide experience in the civil and criminal branches of the law.

Mr Rajaratnam has appeared in several notable cases and has held consultancy in institutions such as the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. He was a member of the Cabinet-appointed Committee of Officials examining bills prior to being presented in Parliament. He is also a member of the Law Commission of Sri Lanka and the Council of Legal Education.

He is the son of senior lawyer late Siva Rajaratnam.

