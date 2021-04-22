Ramadan: A time for healing-by Nour Z. Suid

Source:Dailynews

I was in the first grade when I was lucky enough to participate in the month-long holiday of Ramadan for the first time, being able to live out a powerful tradition that I cherish, with my family and friends. Since then, I have joyfully and gratefully been able to fast every year. I have countless beautiful memories, as this month is the most significant month of the year for me and many others around the world. A couple of my favorite memories include cooking with my mother, praying Salah with my dad and talking about what we want to eat with my brothers and sisters. We were never tired of hearing one of my siblings ask, “Is it time to eat yet?” or “What are you cooking tonight?” or “How much longer?”

There are roughly 1.8 billion Muslims around the world. These Muslims came together on April 13 (this date changes depending on the crescent of the moon) and begin to fast for the month of Ramadan which is one of the five pillars of Islam, which begins on the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is the holiest month because Allah, in that specific month, sent his Messenger Jabreil (alayheee salaam) to Prophet Sayedina Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to teach him to recite the Quran. The prophet memorized the Holy Quran; and later, Prophet Sayedina Mohammad (PBUH) went to some of ‘the Sahabaa’ or companions to recite the Quran to them for them to write.

There are countless reasons and benefits to why Muslims dedicate so much during this month. For some, Ramadan acts as a tool for us to get attuned with our religion. We take this month to build a deeper relationship with Allah (God) and become better Muslims. Therefore, during this month we do our best to say our prayers (five times daily), we repent and ask for forgiveness for our sins, and we give more charity where we can. This month is truly a time when we do not only cleanse our mind, body, and soul, but we also feel a sense of healing happening.

To prepare for their fasting, Muslims eat suhoor which is a pre-dawn meal to help them get through the day; that is then followed by the Fajr prayer, the first prayer of the day. Traditionally, a Muslim would break their fast by drinking some water and having an odd number of dates. Muslims then pray the Magrihb, their sunset prayer, which is then followed by Iftar, a large feast. Iftar is usually spent celebrating and socializing with friends and family members.

We take our last sip of water or bite of food around 5.00 am and take our first sip of water and bite of food around 6:40 pm after the fast. As the days pass, the time changes by a few minutes.

There are also additional prayers called Tawarih which are usually prayed in a congregation at the mosque. Despite what many may think, Muslims cherish the month of Ramadan and the challenges it comes with. For many of us, Ramadan is the most humble and rewarding month. Though it may have its challenges, those challenges are what make it more rewarding.

This month is filled with so many blessings, so many chances to get closer to Allah (God), a month where we get to spend more time with family and friends, a month where we are encouraged more to pray and give charity. It provides a chance for us to be better Muslims. Some of us, including myself, may feel a sense of sadness when the month comes to a close.

To all those Muslims fasting for this blessed month, Insha Allah (God willing) it will be a month filled with purity and good health. Remember to forgive one another, show love and respect to each other, help the poor and needy and practise other good deeds daily. May Allah shower you, your families and your friends with blessings.

May all your prayers be answered. To the non-Muslims, feel free to send a message to your Muslim friends saying “Cul sana wa entee salama” for a female friend or “Cul sana wa enta salam” for a male friend. This is a phrase we say to each other right before Ramadan, wishing the other person a happy and peaceful holiday.

(Nour Z. Suid, was born and raised in the Virgin Islands. She has doctorates in clinical psychology and naturopathic medicine.)