Ramadan in Sinhala

Source:Island

A group of musicians, including Sri Lankans, living in Qatar, have come up with a unique concept – ‘Ya Ramadan’ – an original song, in Sinhala.

This project, I’m told, was initiated by some talented musicians, based in Qatar, in collaboration with a local production house, also based in Qatar – Record on Studio.

According to Rubeena Shabnam, who hails from Sri Lanka, they are the first group of musicians, in Doha, Qatar, to do a Ramadan song, in the Sinhala language.

The song all is about Peace and the beauty of the holy month of Ramadan, says Rubeena.

“It’s team work that enabled all of us to come up with creative ideas in making this type of production.”

Those involved in the vocals of ‘Ya Ramadan’ are Ansaf Ameer, Rubeena Shabnam, Faiz Omar, Reena Singhawansa, Dileepa Liyanage and Angelo Anslem.

Music Arrangements were handled by Dileepa Liyanage, while Ansaf Ameer worked on the lyrics, and Shanaz Shabdeen and Angelo Anslem (DOP).