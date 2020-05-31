Ram’s Pest Control Services

Since 2011, Ram Pest Control is providing a best pest control services to your doorstep in a cost effective way and established a reputation among our customers –local community and local businesses.

Ram’s Pest Control is a family owned fully licensed and insured pest control services recognized in Domestic and Commercial Pest Control Services all over the Sydney area. We are bound to specialize in the area of Pest control that refers to the regulation or management of a species defined as a pest, which is perceived to be harmful to a person’s health, the ecology or the economy. They may bite, destroy food crops, damage property, or otherwise make your lives more difficult. Our specializations are;

Bed Bug Control – Identification and removal

Insect Control – Ants, fleas, termites, cockroaches and more

With our cost effective pest control techniques, we identify the pest correctly, study about its lifestyle, its habits and evaluate/ apply strategies to control your pest for long run.

By keeping in mind, pests can spread disease, contaminate food, cause pain, illness, damage walls or other structures, and raise alarm among visitors; we use safe, modern and cost effective treatment methods to get rid of your unwanted pests.

We take pride ourselves on our commitment to serve our clients the Best Pest Control Service by understanding your pest control needs. We thank our customers for their patronage and beliefs.

0423743812

Seven Hills, NSW, 2147

getridofpest01@gmail.com