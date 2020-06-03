Rangoon Racquet Club

EXCLUSIVE FINE DINING -A TRUE COLONIAL EXPERIENCE

Taste the aromatic cuisine and feel the ambience experienced by the Royals during British Colonial times.

Book your office or private functions with us and quote this advertisement to receive complimentary desert (delicious home made gulab jamuns, tea and/or coffee) with every booking. Delicious home made gulab jamuns!

Our restaurant takes pride in serving the best aromatic Indian cuisine, which tingles the taste buds of all who enjoy eating not just spicy but exotic meals in a cosy atmosphere. Some of our dishes like the *Royal Roast Leg of Lamb *Duck Akbari, *Tandoori Snapper, *Sultan Goat curry, Kandy Beef (Sri Lankan) *Chicken Xacuti (Goa/Portugese), *Methi Ghost, *Mango Chicken *Beef Vindaloo, Goa Fish Curry and many other aromatic dishes are specially prepared by our chefs who are masters in roasting and combining the right amount of spices to prepare dishes which makes us one of Sydney’s best Indian Restaurants.

For full menu visit www.rangooncolonial.com.au

Book your next occasion with us for a royal experience at economical prices, Banquets starting from $30 (can accommodate up to 65-70 people)

Bookings: Ring 99064091/8 or email claretm23@hotmail.com.

BOOK YOUR CHRISTMAS FUNCTION / SPECIAL FAMILY / OFFICE/ BUCKS – HENS NIGHT OR SIMPLY A SPECIAL NIGHT OUT WITH US TO TASTE AND EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE!

BYO Wine only, Corkage $5.00 per person. We do local home delivery if ordered by 6.30 pm. 10% discount on take away anytime *does not apply to discount card holders.