Ranjith Weerasena’s funeral today

The remains of late Ranjith Weerasena, former AAA and NOC president will be brought to his residence, No. 368, Galle road, Colombo 3 (near Niko Flowers) today at 9.30 a.m. Cortege leaves residence at 2.30 p.m. Cremation at general cemetery, Borella at 3.30 p.m.