Rape of Sinharaja

Now and again we are treated with utterances, declarations, proposals, which are capable of being construed or interpreted as unsympathetic, harsh, impractical, inhuman, or plain stupid. One such famous instance is that of Marie Antoinette of France, where she is “credited” with the infamous quote – “If they have no bread, let them eat cake”.

We, in Sri Lanka, are not without our own Antoinettes, with ideas they feel as bright. And now, amidst the hurly-burly of constant allegations of illegal deforestation in many locations, not excluding Sinharaja, Snr. Minister Chamal Rajapaksa has chosen to throw the spanner in the works, with his idea of constructing two reservoirs in Sinharaja for the altruistic purpose of providing pure drinking water to Hambantota, many other close locations, and the environment.

To counter the “hoo-ha” created, he has explained that the construction would not be inside the Reserve, but on the borders. However, the fact remains that by reason of his own rider, that prior clearance from UNESCO will be sought, it is patently clear that the project forms part and parcel of the World Heritage Site, which, if it is not, clearance from UNESCO will not arise. As a compensatory measure, he has been “magnanimous” enough to offer to plant an extensive area of rubber trees, which would serve the dual purpose of helping the neighbourhood to tap rubber. Wonderful indeed, if it does not work out as a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul!

Sinharaja is a rain forest catering not, exclusively to Hambantota, its surroundings, and the environment. The resultant deforestation will have its chain reaction in other areas. What has been discounted or completely ignored, is the possible or even certain adverse effects during the interim period of over three decades or more, till the rubber cover could compensate for the loss of forest cover, which in itself is highly debatable.

Ancillary Problems – What has probably escaped the minds of the proponents is the deforestation, and the disturbance, that would be caused to the Reserve, through the construction of infrastructure such as approach roads, housing for maintenance staff, installation of machinery, constant disturbances that would ensue, the temptation for people to enter the vicinity for illicit purposes, and the serious effects it would result in for Biodiversity and climate change, not to speak of the constant use of the approaches.

Power without Responsibility – Politicians come up with various pet schemes, born out of different desires, not excluding altruistic, utilising scarce funds with the assurance that the consequences will not pursue them, and are completely oblivious of the eventual burden on the people. One such instance is the Uma Oya project, regarding which the present dispensation and Minister Chamal Rajapaksa himself, cannot shun even vicarious responsibility. There was a time when machinery was installed inside the Reserve for sawing, transport and export of timber! Indeed, can we afford another experiment, with enormous adverse effects on ecology, climate change biodiversity and the economy as a whole, surrendering to power without responsibility?

