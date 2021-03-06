by In

Rare collector’s item to mark silver jubilee of World Cup win

Members of Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning side Sanath Jayasuriya, Roshan Mahanama, Arjuna Ranatunga, Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan with the collector’s item.

Source:Dailynews

As the silver jubilee celebrations of Sri Lanka’s 1996 Cricket World Cup win nears, cricket fans have an opportunity to own a rare collector’s item.

This collection recognises all 17 members of the playing, coaching and medical staff of the 1996 World Cup winning side; each beautifully presented on a 50mm Antique Silver Medallion.

The Medallion collection is strictly limited to only 2,996 pieces worldwide.

Each presentation case is individually numbered on a custom designed antique silver metal plate inside the case with each allocated number matching with a gold embossed certificate of authenticity.

Cricket fans who are interested in purchasing the rare memorabilia can order through www.daraz.lk, online shopping site.