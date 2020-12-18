Rare Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Cricket Photos – including the Ceylon 1958 Cricket Team
Mark (seated in middle) captained the Colombo Commercial cricket team in 1959
Mark and Patrick Mutthumani (Dr. Mutthumani’s son) opening batsmen at the Josephian-Peterite match at the Oval in 1953
Clive Inman, Mark and H.I.K. in the middle
Ceylon cricket team touring India. Mark in front with blazer over shoulder (amazing that they had tuk-tuks then!!)
St. Peter’s cricket team. Mark is standing 3rd from right. H.I.K. seated in the middle. Clive standing 3rd from left.