Rare Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Cricket Photos – including the Ceylon 1958 Cricket Team

Mark (seated in middle) captained the Colombo Commercial cricket team in 1959

Mark and Patrick Mutthumani (Dr. Mutthumani’s son) opening batsmen at the Josephian-Peterite match at the Oval in 1953

Clive Inman, Mark and H.I.K. in the middle

Ceylon cricket team touring India. Mark in front with blazer over shoulder (amazing that they had tuk-tuks then!!)

St. Peter’s cricket team. Mark is standing 3rd from right. H.I.K. seated in the middle. Clive standing 3rd from left.