Cassim’s employer, Oliver Brown (owner of Big Easy Group venues Nola, Anchovy Bandit, Yiasou George and The Stag Public House), developed the curry night idea to make up for the lack of government support for one of his best workers.

“After all of the stimulus was announced, that allowed us to support a bunch of our staff,” Brown says. “I think we brought back about 14 of our staff through the [Jobkeeper] initiative. And then we realised, it didn’t cover some of our staff, like Rashad. It didn’t sit well with us.”

And so Rashad’s Sri Lankan Curry Night was born. Every week, Cassim cooks dishes he learned to make growing up Colombo: curries (both chicken and vegetarian); fried eggplant salad; yellow rice (infused with turmeric, pandan leaves and curry leaves); and Sri Lankan egg rolls (crumbed, deep-fried crepes filled with egg, potato, onion, cumin, chilli and curry leaves).

The success of the curry night could mean a world of difference to Cassim. “[Without it], it would mean that all the savings that I have would be used slowly. Eventually, without any support, I would have to leave Australia,” he says. (And he’s trying to help out his family in Sri Lanka, too.)

It’s going well so far: his food sold out last week, and if demand keeps up, Brown plans to hire more chefs in the same position to work alongside Cassim.

“I think, because it’s a smaller community [in Adelaide], everyone helps each other and supports each other really well,” says Cassim. “I was really happy that he [Brown] was able to come up with a plan to support me … to showcase my skills, and share my story.”

Rashad Cassim’s Sri Lankan menu is available for pick-up or delivery from The Stag Public House on Fridays between 5pm and 8pm. Find out more and place your order here.