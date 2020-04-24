Photography: Courtesy of The Stag Public House

At The Stag Public House, chef de partie Rashad Cassim is cooking Sri Lankan curries for the first time since joining the team almost a year ago. “I was cooking steaks, parmies – pub food [before],” Cassim tells Broadsheet. “I cook chicken curry quite often at home … I wanted to show how simple curries can be, but also how delicious they can be at the same time.”

He’ll be doing that every Friday night from now on, in collaboration with drink delivery service Big Easy Drinks.

Though Cassim has been eager to share Sri Lankan food with the people of Adelaide, he never imagined the opportunity would arise under such circumstances. With the hospitality industry hit hard, migrant workers such as Cassim (who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka in 2016) have been scrambling to find new ways to make ends meet. Unlike Australian residents, migrant workers don’t have access to Australia’s welfare system and can’t access Centrelink’s Jobseeker payment. They’re not eligible for the Jobkeeper subsidy either – a point of frustration for employers and employees alike. International workers across the spectrum have been affected: from those on student and working-holiday visas right through to those with sponsorships.