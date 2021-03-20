Re-telecast of 1996 World Cup final on Channel Eye

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Rupavahini’s Channel Eye will relay a repeat telecast of the 1996 Cricket World Cup final between Sri Lanka and Australia today (18) commencing at 4.30 p.m.

The re-telecast, powered by Dialog Axiata PLC, will also feature an exclusive studio segment with a few stars of the 1996 team and more from 3.00 p.m to 4.30 p.m as they recount the most memorable moments of the match for the first time together as a team in almost two decades.