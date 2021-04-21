Reclining in tropical luxury: World of Outdoor unveils the “HUVAN” Collection

World of Outdoor (WOO), Sri Lanka’s leading outdoor furniture manufacturer launched ‘HUVAN’, an exclusive new collection of stylish, affordable outdoor furniture, expertly designed to embody elegant tropical luxury in collaboration with international design firm DXMID.

“The “HUVAN” Collection is crafted to bring life to spaces by being comfortable and durable in function, and elegant in form. Everything about these sets evokes the unique rhythm and feel of al fresco tropical island living. This is a business we are passionate about and we are completely dedicated towards creating quality designs that can last the test of time. We are therefore excited to unveil our collection first in Sri Lanka, and soon across in other regions as well,” WOO General Manager Razeen Mahroof said.

Ideal for residences, holiday homes, villas, and apartments, the “HUVAN” Collection offers furniture sets that provide stylish, laidback comfort, and are durable, and specifically designed to withstand tropical climates. The collection will include chairs, tables, stools and coffee tables designed and crafted using the highest quality rattan and aluminum, offering exceptional value for money that will suit balcony, living-dining, veranda, lounge and bar areas.

Established in 2010, WOO has grown into a home-grown producer of stylish outdoor furniture, with its collections featured in iconic hotel chains, villas and picturesque homes across Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius.

The “HUVAN” collection is designed in collaboration with international design firm DXMID, led by Spanish design, innovation and sustainability consultant, Ismael Abedin Ingelmo. The collection itself draws its name from Maldivian culture, where it translates to the name from one of nine constellations that signal a shift into monsoon. From design to manufacture, the entire collection is produced in Sri Lanka, sourcing the best local and international materials to create the most memorable pieces.

For more information about the “HUVAN” Collection, visit the World of Outdoor concept store at No.185, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 4 or www.woo.lk, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.











