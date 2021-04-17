Record breaking SLAF swimmer promoted

Source:Dailymirror

Leading Airman Roshan Abeysundara, the Sri Lanka Air Force swimmer who swam from Thalaimannar to Dhanushkodi in India and back covering a distance of 59.3 km and breaking the Asian long distance swimming record, has been promoted to the rank of corporal.

Air Force Commander Sudarshana Pathirana promoted Abeysundara to the next rank in appreciation of his record breaking achievement.

Abeysundara completed the swim from Thalaimannar to Dhanushkodi in India and back in just 28 hours, 19 minutes and 43 seconds.

He renewed fellow Sri Lankan V.S. Kumar Anandan’s 50-year-old record which was set in 1971 by swimming the Palk Strait in 51 hours.(Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)