Refrain from engaging in fishing activities in eastern seas: DMC

Source:Ceylontoday

The Disaster Management Center in a statement advised fishermen to refrain from engaging in fishing and navigation activities in the deep sea areas East of the island until further notice.

According to the Meteorology Department, the low pressure area along the southeastern Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a depression in the next 24 hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the North, North-Central, Eastern and Uva Provinces due to this.