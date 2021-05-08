Reinforcing 74 years of Australia and Sri Lanka diplomacy

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Australia and Sri Lanka have a robust and enduring bilateral relationship of 74 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1947. The Asia Pacific Nation and South Asian Island have close foreign relations from May 1947 to date.

In 1946, the Federal Minister for External Affairs, Commerce and Agriculture recommended to the Australian Parliament that Australia should be represented by a Commissioner in *Ceylon, as there was a likelihood of Ceylon being granted independence after India. Thus, in 1947, Mr. Charles William Frost, a Tasmanian ex-Labor Member of Parliament was posted as Australia’s first Commissioner to Ceylon.

Sri Lanka also set up a High Commission in Canberra, Australia and Mr. J.A. Martensz, an appointed Member of the First Parliament of Ceylon assumed duties as the first High Commissioner of Ceylon in Canberra, Australia.

With the visit of the former Australian Prime Minister Robert Menzies (in office from1939 – 1941 and from 1949 – 1966) to Sri Lanka in 1950s, bilateral cooperation among Australia and Sri Lanka had strengthened further.

In 1951, former Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake was the first high profile diplomatic visitor to visit Australia. In 1954, former Prime Minister Sir John Kotelawala visited Australia, in 1978, former President J.R. Jayewardene, in 2011, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa participated in *CHOGM summit in Perth and in 2017, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President Maithripala Sirisena have undertaken state visits to Australia. Similarly, former Australian Prime Ministers Gough William, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull have visited Sri Lanka in the past.

Meanwhile, in 2007, a bilateral trade agreement was set up between Australia and Sri Lanka valued at $232 million per annum to import vegetables and dairy products from Australia and to export tea, textiles and rubber to Australia.

During the past several years, Australia and Sri Lanka have collaborated in several multilateral forums; the *Commonwealth, *Colombo Plan and the *Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The presence of former Premier Tony Abbot at the Colombo Commonwealth Summit held in 2013 served as a transformative event that set up a firm diplomatic foundation.

During former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s visit to Sri Lanka (in 2017), he had stated: “I look forward to continuing our discussions on strengthening our economic links, defence engagement and our work together to combat trans-national crime particularly people- smuggling.”, indication of further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.



Longstanding bilateral relations of Australia and Sri Lanka are not limited only to diplomacy, instead there are over 100000 Sri Lankan Australians living in Australia who have migrated as skilled workers during the past several decades contributing their skills to the Australian workforce, a great strength to Australia’s economy.

Apart from trade and economic cooperation, education is a main segment of the bond between

Australia and Sri Lanka as over 9000 Sri Lankan students pursue higher education in Australia annually, in different disciplines including *STEM fields. Australia is the second most popular tertiary study destination for Sri Lankans and the majority of these students have contributed to Australia’s skilled workforce too. According to many Sri Lankan students pursuing tertiary studies in Australia, Australian Universities provide excellent study opportunities with world-class researchers and lecturers, research-intensive institutions, modern facilities including excellent libraries and laboratories, good accommodation options as well as a vibrant and innovative culture.