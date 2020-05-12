Remember this lady?–Irena Sendler

(received as an email from a well-wisher)

Irena SendlerDied: May 12, 2008 (aged 98) Warsaw, Pol

During WWII, Irena, got permission to work in the Warsaw ghetto, as a Plumbing/Sewer specialist.

She had an ulterior motive.

Irena smuggled Jewish infants out in the bottom of the tool box she carried. She also carried a burlap sack in the back of her truck for larger kids.

Irena kept a dog in the back of her truck that she had trained to bark when the Nazi soldiers let her in and out of the ghetto.



The soldiers, of course, wanted nothing to do with the dog and the barking which covered the kids/infants noises.



During her time of doing this, she managed to

smuggle out and save 2500 kids/infants.

Ultimately, she was caught, however, and the Nazi’s broke both of her legs and arms and beat her severely.

Irena kept a record of the names of all the kids she had smuggled out in a glass jar that she buried under a tree in her back yard. After the war, she tried to locate any parents that may have survived and tried to reunite the family. Most had been gassed. Those kids she helped got placed into foster family homes or adopted.







