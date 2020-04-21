REMEMBERING “A TITAN OF AN ACTOR”: – By Joe Van Langenberg

Once again as many times before, the flickering candle of life has been extinguished; leaving behind the darkness of finality.

A glittering star which twinkled for decades on end, has lost its lustre for all eternity. One of the most versatile & sought-after acting identities, who left his indelible footprint on Hollywood’s Hallowed Turf, has been beckoned by the sounds of distant drums. Brian Dennehy has answered the inevitable call from beyond. He succumbed to a heart attack, the effects of which were reportedly irreversible in nature.

Brian was just 81 years of age at the time of his unexpected passing. Appropriately described by his close friend & colleague Clare Huggins, as “a titan of an actor”, Brian Dennehy was a perfectionist, who never shied away from a challenge; regardless of its magnitude.

He possessed a strong work ethic, which not only made him a Gulliver among Lilliputians, but also earned him the ungrudging respect & admiration from not only his peers, fans & the general public; but also from sceptics who at times reckoned, he would not have the staying power to reach the finish line.

But he did, by soon proving to his doubters, that he was neither a one-hit wonder; nor a push-over. Born on July 09. 1938, in Bridgeport Connecticut, Brian gained initial recognition for his role of Sheriff Will Teasle in the movie “First Blood”, acting alongside Sylvester Stallone; whom he arrested. Conspicuous among his other films were “Cocoon, Romeo & Juliet & Presumed Innocent”.

He also figured prominently in “The West Wing 30, Rock, Good wife & Miami Vice”. Built like a truck, Bryan cut a very imposing figure. Those who didn’t know him all that well, thought that he was constantly on a short fuse, due to his dead-pan facial expression. Nonetheless, according to those who had the privilege of getting up, close & personal with the man, whom some affectionately dubbed the “The Gentle Giant” with others describing him as the “Big, cute & cuddly Teddy Bear”, Brian was blessed with time-honoured values of compassion, empathy, love & understanding.

He was especially sensitive to the needs of the homeless & kids suffering from Sudden Infants Deaths Syndrome (SIDS). More recently, he was seen in the NBC crime series “The Blacklist”. Among many celebrities paying tribute to this magnificent actor, were William Shatner, John Cusack, Michael McKean & Mia Farrow. Brian Dennehy was a winner of two Tony awards, an Oliver award, a Golden Globe & a proud recepient of six prime-time Emmy award nominations. Brian Dennehy is being survived by his costume designer wife Jennifer & children Elizabeth, Kathleen, Deirdre, Cormac & Sarah. Brian Dennehy was one for all seasons. He was cut from a finely woven fabric. Brian will be sorely missed. May he rest in the arms of the angels & in the land that knows neither sorrow nor parting, only joy!









