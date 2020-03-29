







REMEMBERING JACK JERSEY: By Joe Van Langenberg

Sri Lanka owes a debt of gratitude to balladier Jack Jersey, for having placed our tear-drop island nation on the world’s music map.

The ruggedly-handsome singer, who won the hearts & minds of all Sri Lankans; not to mention their ungrudging admiration, when he waxed lyrical about the country’s natural scenic beauty, the camaraderie & bonhomie of our people; in addition to the historical splendour of Sigiriya, Polonnaruwa & salubrious settings of Adams Peak, in his song “Sri Lanka you are my Shangri-La”, lost his battle with terminal cancer on May 16th, 1997.

Jack was born in the Netherlands. He had a classy voice, with a timbre second to none. Though Jack has gone from our midst, he will be best remembered for having perfumed the lives of many music lovers, with his upbeat tempo & pulsating rhythm.

A statue in Jack Jersey’s honour, should have been the least our political decision-makers could have done years back. Nonetheless it’s not too late to make amends. Over to you President Gotabaya Rajapakse for your consideration & tick of approval, to honour this great musician & lover of our Motherland!







