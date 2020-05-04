Remembering Tony Gomes – By Patrick Ranasinghe

The Foundations Tony Gomes

That’s our Sri Lanka’s Tony Gomes Foundations Keyboardist – The only Sri Lankan to ever Top both British & US Charts and sell a million copies of a single and receive a Gold Disc The Foundations Medley 1 The Foundations – Now That I’ve Found You (1967) 2 The Foundations – Back On My Feet Again(1967) 3 In The Bad, Bad Old Days Before You Loved Me 4 The Foundations – Build Me Up Buttercup 1968 THE ONLY SRI LANKAN TO TOP BOTH BRITISH & US CHARTS IN THE HISTORY OF POP MUSIC With 3 Golden Disc Tony Gomez had his primary education @ St. Benedict’s College , Kotahena. A co founding member of The Foundations on keyboards – b. 13 December 1948, Colombo, Ceylon – (now Sri Lanka) – died 19 December 2015. The Foundations were a British soul band, active from 1967 to 1970. The group was the first multi-racial group to have a number 1 hit in the UK in the 1960s. The Foundations actually did come together in Bayswater, London in January 1967. The group disbanded in 1970 The group, made up of West Indians, White British, and a Sri Lankan,(Ceylon) are best known for their two biggest hits, “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” Number One hit in the UK Singles Chart and Canada, and subsequently Top 10 in the US), written by Tony Macaulay and John MacLeod; and “Build Me Up Buttercup” a number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 1 in Canada, co-written by Macaulay with Mike d’Abo, at the time the lead vocalist with Manfred Mann







