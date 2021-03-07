Remembrance – A love story set in the woods of IIT Madras: The greatest love story ever told! – by Dr Krishna Boyapati

Dr Krishna Boyapati, Canberra’s ASLA member, has published a book titled: “Remembrance – A love story set in the woods of IIT Madras.” The greatest love story ever told! by Amazon Services, Inc.

The book

A true story about true love! A deep love story with eleven international reviews, all five star ratings.

The terms “love” and “lust” are frequently used in many storybooks. But most often it is the lust that masquerades as love in all these books. This is probably the same even in life. Have you wondered how the contours of a much sought after, but rarely found, true love, feels like in real life? Can true love survive throughout the rough and tumble of life? Can real people, such as the characters in this book, ever be united by true love? These are eternal questions with which humankind has grappled for more than a millennia. Find out the answers and even experience the “true love” for yourself in this book!

The Remembrance book tells a different kind of story – one that you probably have never read or experienced before – in style, in substance and even the story itself. Romance, love, suspense and all the human emotions are interwoven in the fabric of the story, which is laced with the innocence of the characters. Written in straightforward, yet plain English, the average person on the street will feel the story unfold with ease. The book will enthral you.

