Retirement Villa (Mattegoda, Sri Lanka) – We Care For Your Loved Ones!
WE WILL CARE FOR YOUR LOVED ONES
Somewhere where they will be safe so you can have a peace of mind
Luxury villa converted to a retirement home.
Close to Mattegoda housing scheme.
We provide
¨ Healthy meals
¨ Kind and friendly staff
¨ Ample garden space for exercise and relaxation
¨ Hot water
¨ Laundry Facilities
¨ Transport facilities
¨ Easy guided access to healthcare
¨ Spacious living areas
Single room – Rs.50 000 per month
2-person shared room – Rs.70 000 per month
CONTACT +94777894894
EMAIL retirementvillasl@gmail.com
-Joyful active living for seniors –
