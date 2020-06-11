Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Retirement Villa (Mattegoda, Sri Lanka) – We Care For Your Loved Ones!

Retirement Villa - Mattegoda Sri Lanka

WE WILL CARE FOR YOUR LOVED ONES
Somewhere where they will be safe so you can have a peace of mind
Luxury villa converted to a retirement home.
Close to Mattegoda housing scheme.

We provide
¨ Healthy meals
¨ Kind and friendly staff
¨ Ample garden space for exercise and relaxation
¨ Hot water
¨ Laundry Facilities
¨ Transport facilities
¨ Easy guided access to healthcare
¨ Spacious living areas

Single room – Rs.50 000 per month
2-person shared room – Rs.70 000 per month

 

CONTACT +94777894894
EMAIL retirementvillasl@gmail.com

-Joyful active living for seniors –

 

