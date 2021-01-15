Return to Sender (Elvis cover) – Sung by Gehan Gunasekera

Gehan recorded at Banora Studios, Banora Point NSW 2486 on 6th July 2019 In response to a request from Gail Wickremasinghe.

Gehan recorded this song written by Otis Blackwell and Winfield Scott, recorded on the 27th of March 1962 and featured in The Elvis Presley Movie Girls, Girls, Girls. Gerri Granger later recorded an answer song: “Don’t Want Your Letters”.

On January 8, 1993, the U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative postage stamp honoring Presley. Many stamp collectors mailed envelopes, franked with this stamp, to fictitious addresses in the hopes that they would receive their letters not only postmarked with the first day of issue, but also with a “return to sender” postal marking!!

Vocals: Gehan Gunasekera

Musical Backings: Elvis Rebels