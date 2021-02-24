Review – Colombo 21 Restaurant, Shop 6/3-9 Terminus St, Castle Hill NSW 2154 – Phone: (02) 8677 4998 – by Siva (BLUE ELEPHANT CATERERS)

I was advised of the opening of a Sri Lankan restaurant in Castle Hill, by Young couple Ravi and Madusha with Very Experienced Chef Ari Vithanage. Ari Comes from Colombo and he is very skilled and is experienced in cooking many authentic dishes and He has worked at various five-star hotels for over 30 Years at Hotels such as Lanka Oberoi and Centre point in Sydney. The location of Colombo 21 is very convenient, especially for diners residing around the North Shore and North West of Sydney.

Also, there is ample Free parking Behind the Restaurant.

The restaurant offers an excellent environment, friendly service, great menu choices, and very delicious food at affordable prices.

You can dine in or take-away at your convenience.

Colombo 21 provides authentic Sri Lankan cuisine and is welcomed by many diners who have a craving for authentic and spicy food.

“I have dined at the restaurant many times with family and friends and have always enjoyed the delectable cuisine. Their menu consists of many tasty dishes, but the stand-out dishes for me are the lamprais, devilled fish and prawns, the Colombo style seafood platter, fish curry to name a few.” This comment is from my friend Errol Diaz.

The Hopper nights are of great value consisting of egg and plain hoppers accompanied with a curry of your choice together with sambols (katta and seeni).

The restaurant does not hold a liquor license, BYO wine only is greatly accepted with a small charge for corkage.

As Friday and Saturday nights are their busiest, it is best to make a table reservation.

It’s a Family owned Restaurant, and the staff are always very friendly and committed to good food and service.

RESTAURANT OPENS:

TUESDAY TO SUNDAY FOR DINNER 5 PM TO LATE NIGHT.

THURSDAY TO SUNDAY FOR LUNCH 12NOON TO 2.30 PM.

Wishing Colombo 21 all the best!



Siva