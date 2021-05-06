Richmond Mahinda OBA Australia
ABOUT RICHMOND COLLEGE
Richmond College established in the year 1876 by Christian Missionaries to educate the young children of Galle in English education. Presently the school is a well established institution having the reputation to be one of the best schools in Sri Lanka and undoubtedly the best school in Southern Sri Lanka. During its 100+ years of history the school has produced many prominent citizens including two heads of state. With a student population of 4600 students and 176 teachers today Richmond is stepping towards the climax.
OUR COMMITTEE 2019/ 2020
Association holds an Annual General Meeting to appoint a Core committee to manage the various administrative functions and sub committees to plan events/activities.
The most recent Core committee members are as follows.
President – Dilshan Liyanage
Vice President – Sanjaya Nuwan Gamage
Secretary – Chamara Kahandegamage
Co-Secretary – Ranil Wijewickrama
Treasurer – Suren Dissanayake
The most recent Subcommittee members are as follows
- Kavisha Anjana
- Thisura Waduge
- Shiran Ekanayake
- Pubudu Lilan
- Hasitha Naveen
- Adisha Gunawardane
- Theekshana Thrikawala
- Dinindu Abeykoon