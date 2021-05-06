Richmond Mahinda OBA Australia

ABOUT RICHMOND COLLEGE

Richmond College established in the year 1876 by Christian Missionaries to educate the young children of Galle in English education. Presently the school is a well established institution having the reputation to be one of the best schools in Sri Lanka and undoubtedly the best school in Southern Sri Lanka. During its 100+ years of history the school has produced many prominent citizens including two heads of state. With a student population of 4600 students and 176 teachers today Richmond is stepping towards the climax.

OUR COMMITTEE 2019/ 2020

Association holds an Annual General Meeting to appoint a Core committee to manage the various administrative functions and sub committees to plan events/activities.

The most recent Core committee members are as follows.

President – Dilshan Liyanage

Vice President – Sanjaya Nuwan Gamage

Secretary – Chamara Kahandegamage

Co-Secretary – Ranil Wijewickrama

Treasurer – Suren Dissanayake

The most recent Subcommittee members are as follows

Kavisha Anjana

Thisura Waduge

Shiran Ekanayake

Pubudu Lilan

Hasitha Naveen

Adisha Gunawardane

Theekshana Thrikawala

Dinindu Abeykoon

Web:-https://rmoba.com.au/

FB:- https://www.facebook.com/rmoba/