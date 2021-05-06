Richmond Mahinda OBA Queensland

The Richmond Mahinda Old Boys Association of Queensland also known as RMOBAQ is a voluntary association in Brisbane Australia that combines past students of Richmond College and Mahinda College of Galle, Sri Lanka. This is the only Queensland alumnae that has joined hands together to be ‘one’, think as ‘one’ and work as ‘one’ extending the true qualities of Southern Sri Lankan’s who are very proud of their city of GALLE.

The objectives of the Association is to regularly meet, have a good time and assist in the development of the Alma Maters while fostering the fellowship, uphold and cultivate values taught by our Alma Maters.

The RMOBAQ was formed on 9th June 2013 as a Australian Incorporated Association and was declared open by former students, The association is open to all past students of Richmond and Mahinda Colleges living in Brisbane Australia.

The administration of the Association is managed by an executive committee elected annually by the members. The committee organise annual events such as Family day outs, Member Nights, Dinner Dance & Religious events that brings all members together to meet and have a good time. Funds collected from these events and the annual memberships used for scholarships and financial/material assistance to the two schools.

RMOBAQ would like to hear from old boys who are living in Brisbane Australia , visiting or planning to migrate to get in contact with us through this website. The members who have participated in our functions would testify that it has been tremendous fun to meet up with fellow school mates and exchange yarns of the good old school days.

RMOBAQ Committee

Position Name President Niraj Kariyawasam Vice President Parakrama Gunasekara Secretary Hasitha Nayanajith Treasurer Arawinda Serasinghe Immediate Past President Upali Vithana Committee Member Buddika Kariyawasam Committee Member Jayantha Weerasena Committee Member Dinuka Chandrasekara Committee Member Sanjeewa Haputhantri Committee Member Dilshan Dharmaratna Committee Member Thushara Hikkaduwa

Web:-https://richmondmahindasite.wordpress.com/