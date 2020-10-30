ANSWERS ARE AT THE BOTTOM.

THEY SHARPEN YOUR BRAIN AND STALL ALZHEIMER’S FOR YEARS —– MAYBE!

1. A murderer is condemned to death.

He has to choose between three rooms.

The first is full of raging fires,

the second is full of assassins with loaded guns,

and the third is full of lions that haven’t eaten in 3 years.

Which room is safest for him?

2. A woman shoots her husband.

Then she holds the resultant under water for over 5 minutes.

Finally, she hangs him.

5 minutes later they both go out together and enjoy a wonderful dinner together.

How can this be?

3. What is black when you buy it,

red when you use it, and grey when you throw it away ?

4. Can you name three consecutive days without using the words

Wednesday, Friday, or Sunday?

5. This is an unusual paragraph. I’m curious as to just how quickly you

can find out what is so unusual about it. It looks so ordinary and

plain that you would think nothing was wrong with it. In fact, nothing

is wrong with it! It is highly unusual though. Study it and think about

it, but you still may not find anything odd but if you work at it a bit,

you might find out. Try to do so without any coaching!

THE ANSWERS TO ALL FIVE THE RIDDLES ARE BELOW:

Answers:

1. The third room Lions that haven’t eaten in three years are dead.

2. The woman was a photographer. She shot a picture of her husband, developed it, and hung it up to dry (shot; held under water; and hung).

3. Charcoal, as it is used in barbecuing.

4. Sure you can name three consecutive days, yesterday, today, and

tomorrow!

5. The letter “e” which is the most common letter used in the English

language, does not appear even once in the paragraph.