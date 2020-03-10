







Road Safety World Series 2020: Dilshan stars as Sri Lanka Legends beat Australia Legends

Source:-myKhel

Tilakratne Dilshan picked three wickets

Mumbai, March 9: Skipper Tilakratne Dilshan starred as Sri Lanka Legends held their nerve to defeat Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series in Mumbai on Sunday (March 8).

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka Legends managed to score 161/8 and then bowled out Australia to 154. Sri Lankan bowlers had reduced Aussies to 59/7, but then Nathan Reardon (96) gave them a real scare as he brought Aussies close to victory, but could not romp his side home.

Dilshan, who grabbed three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for the Lankans. Australia needed 17 runs from six balls, but Dilshan defended it successfully in the final over of the match. Earlier, Romesh Kaluwitharana, who had started the trend of hitting in ODIs in the 1996 World Cup, rolled back the years. Kaluwitharana (30) and Chamara Kapugedra (28) made notable contributions. A quick fire unbeaten 20 from pacer Farveez Maharoof took Sri Lanka past the 160-run mark. Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza and Xavier Doherty took two wickets each.







