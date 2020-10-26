by In

Rock and Roll Quiz – DOO WOP QUIZ

Answers at the bottom….. Reply back to info@eLanka.com.au to advise how many you got right!. (honest marking system)….

When did ”Little Suzie” finally wake up?

(a) The movie’s over, it’s 2 o’clock

(b) The movie’s over, it’s 3 o’clock

(c) The movie’s over, it’s 4 o’clock

”Rock Around The Clock” was used in what movie?

(a) Rebel Without A Cause

( b) Blackboard Jungle

(c) The Wild Ones









What’s missing from a Rock & Roll standpoint? Earth _____

(a) Angel

(b) Mother

(c) Worm

”I found my thrill . . .” where?

(a) Kansas City

(b) Heartbreak Hotel

(c) Blueberry Hill

”Please turn on your magic beam, _____ _____ bring me a dream,”:

(a) Mr. Sandman

(b) Earth Angel

(c) Dream Lover

For which label did Elvis Presley first record?

( a ) Atlantic

(b) RCA

(c) Sun

He asked, ”Why’s everybody always pickin ‘ on me?” Who was he?

(a) Bad, Bad Leroy Brown

(b) Charlie Brown

(c) Buster Brown

In Bob by Darin’s ”Mack The Knife,” the one with the knife, was named:

(a) Mac Heath

(b) Mac Cloud

(c) McNamara

Name the song with ”A-wop bop a-loo bop a-lop bam boom.”

(a) Good Golly, Miss Molly

(b) Be-Bop-A-Lula

(c) Tutti Fruitti

Who is generally given credit for originating the term ”Rock And Roll”?

(a) Dick Clark

(b) Wolfman Jack

(c) Alan Freed

In 1957, he left the music business to become a preacher:

(a) Little Richard

(b) Frankie Lymon

(c) Tony Orlando

Paul Anka’s ”Puppy Love” is written to what star?

(a) Brenda Lee

(b) Connie Francis

(c) Annette Funicello

The Everly Brothers were…..

(a) Pete and Dick

(b) Don and Phil

(c) Bob and Bill

The Big Bopper’s real name was:

(a) Jiles P. Richardson

(b) Roy Harold Scherer Jr.

(c) Marion Michael Morrison

In 1959, Berry Gordy , Jr., started a small record company called…

(a) Decca

(b) Cameo

(c) Motown

Edd Brynes had a hit with ” Kookie , Kookie , Lend Me Your Comb”. What TV show was he on?

(a) 77 Sunset Strip

(b) Hawaiian Eye

(c) Surfside Six

In 1960 Bobby Darin married:

(a) Carol Lynley

(b) Sandra Dee

(c) Natalie Wood

18 .. They were a one hit wonder with ”Book Of Love”:

(a) The Penguins

(b) The Monotones

(c) The Moonglows

The Everly Brothers sang a song called ”Till I ______ You .”

(a) Loved

(b) Kissed

(c) Met

Chuck Berry sang ”Oh, ___________, why can’t you be true?”

(a) Suzie Q

(b) Peggy Sue

(c) Maybelline

” Wooly _______”

(a) Mammouth

(b) Bully

(c) Pully

”I’m like a one-eyed cat . . . ..”

(a) can’t go into town no more

(b) sleepin’ on a cold hard floor

(c) peepin’ in a seafood store

”Sometimes I wonder what I’m gonna do . . . . ..”

(a) cause there ain’t no answer for a life without booze

(b) cause there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues

(c) cause my car’s gassed up and I’m ready to cruise

”They often call me Speedo, but my real name is ……”

(a) Mr. Earl

(b) Jackie Pearl

(c) Milton Berle

”Be Bop A Lula ….”

(a) she’s got the rabies

(b) she’s my baby.

(c) she loves me, maybe

”Fine Love, Fine Kissing …..”

(a) right here

(b) fifty cents

(c) just for you

”He wore black denim trousers and …..”

(a) a pink carnation

(b) pink leotards

(c) motorcycle boots

”I got a gal named……….”

(a) Jenny Zamboni

(b) Gerri Mahoney

(c) Boney Maroney

Answers:

Answers:

1 (c) The movie’s over, it’s 4 o’clock

( b ) Blackboard Jungle ( a ) Angel (c) Blueberry Hill ( a ) Mr. Sandman (c) Sun ( b ) Charlie Brown ( a ) Mac Heath (c) Tutti Fruitti (c) Alan Freed ( a ) Little Richard (c) Annette Funicello ( b ) Don and Phil ( a ) Jiles P. Richardson (c) Motown ( a ) 77 Sunset Strip ( b ) Sandra Dee ( b ) The Monotones ( b ) Kissed (c) Maybelline ( b ) Bully (c) peepin ' in a sea food store ( b ) cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues (a) Mr. Earl ( b ) she's my baby (a) right here (c) motorcycle boots (c) Boney Maroney








