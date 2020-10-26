Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Rock and Roll Quiz – DOO WOP QUIZ

Oct 26, 2020 Posted by In Articles Tagged Comments 0

Answers at the bottom….. Reply back to info@eLanka.com.au to advise how many you got right!. (honest marking system)….

  1. When did ”Little Suzie” finally wake up?

(a) The movie’s over, it’s 2 o’clock

(b) The movie’s over, it’s 3 o’clock

(c) The movie’s over, it’s 4 o’clock

  1. ”Rock Around The Clock” was used in what movie?

(a) Rebel Without A Cause

( b) Blackboard Jungle

(c) The Wild Ones




  1. What’s missing from a Rock & Roll standpoint? Earth _____

(a) Angel

(b) Mother

(c) Worm

  1. ”I found my thrill . . .” where?

(a) Kansas City

(b) Heartbreak Hotel

(c) Blueberry Hill

  1. ”Please turn on your magic beam, _____ _____ bring me a dream,”:

(a) Mr. Sandman

(b) Earth Angel

(c) Dream Lover

  1. For which label did Elvis Presley first record?

( a ) Atlantic

(b) RCA

(c) Sun

  1. He asked, ”Why’s everybody always pickin ‘ on me?” Who was he?

(a) Bad, Bad Leroy Brown

(b) Charlie Brown

(c) Buster Brown

  1. In Bob by Darin’s ”Mack The Knife,” the one with the knife, was named:

(a) Mac Heath

(b) Mac Cloud

(c) McNamara

  1. Name the song with ”A-wop bop a-loo bop a-lop bam boom.”

(a) Good Golly, Miss Molly

(b) Be-Bop-A-Lula

(c) Tutti Fruitti

  1. Who is generally given credit for originating the term ”Rock And Roll”?

(a) Dick Clark

(b) Wolfman Jack

(c) Alan Freed

  1. In 1957, he left the music business to become a preacher:

(a) Little Richard

(b) Frankie Lymon

(c) Tony Orlando

  1. Paul Anka’s ”Puppy Love” is written to what star?

(a) Brenda Lee

(b) Connie Francis

(c) Annette Funicello

  1. The Everly Brothers were…..

(a) Pete and Dick

(b) Don and Phil

(c) Bob and Bill

  1. The Big Bopper’s real name was:

(a) Jiles P. Richardson

(b) Roy Harold Scherer Jr.

(c) Marion Michael Morrison

  1. In 1959, Berry Gordy , Jr., started a small record company called…

(a) Decca

(b) Cameo

(c) Motown

  1. Edd Brynes had a hit with ” Kookie , Kookie , Lend Me Your Comb”. What TV show was he on?

(a) 77 Sunset Strip

(b) Hawaiian Eye

(c) Surfside Six

  1. In 1960 Bobby Darin married:

(a) Carol Lynley

(b) Sandra Dee

(c) Natalie Wood

18 .. They were a one hit wonder with ”Book Of Love”:

(a) The Penguins

(b) The Monotones

(c) The Moonglows

  1. The Everly Brothers sang a song called ”Till I ______ You .”

(a) Loved

(b) Kissed

(c) Met

  1. Chuck Berry sang ”Oh, ___________, why can’t you be true?”

(a) Suzie Q

(b) Peggy Sue

(c) Maybelline

  1. ” Wooly _______”

(a) Mammouth

(b) Bully

(c) Pully

  1. ”I’m like a one-eyed cat . . . ..”

(a) can’t go into town no more

(b) sleepin’ on a cold hard floor

(c) peepin’ in a seafood store

  1. ”Sometimes I wonder what I’m gonna do . . . . ..”

(a) cause there ain’t no answer for a life without booze

(b) cause there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues

(c) cause my car’s gassed up and I’m ready to cruise

  1. ”They often call me Speedo, but my real name is ……”

(a) Mr. Earl

(b) Jackie Pearl

(c) Milton Berle

  1. ”Be Bop A Lula ….”

(a) she’s got the rabies

(b) she’s my baby.

(c) she loves me, maybe

  1. ”Fine Love, Fine Kissing …..”

(a) right here

(b) fifty cents

(c) just for you

  1. ”He wore black denim trousers and …..”

(a) a pink carnation

(b) pink leotards

(c) motorcycle boots

  1. ”I got a gal named……….”

(a) Jenny Zamboni

(b) Gerri Mahoney

(c) Boney Maroney

Answers:

* * * * * * * * * * * *

1 (c) The movie’s over, it’s 4 o’clock

  1. ( b ) Blackboard Jungle
  2. ( a ) Angel
  3. (c) Blueberry Hill
  4. ( a ) Mr. Sandman
  5. (c) Sun
  6. ( b ) Charlie Brown
  7. ( a ) Mac Heath
  8. (c) Tutti Fruitti
  9. (c) Alan Freed
  10. ( a ) Little Richard
  11. (c) Annette Funicello
  12. ( b ) Don and Phil
  13. ( a ) Jiles P. Richardson
  14. (c) Motown
  15. ( a ) 77 Sunset Strip
  16. ( b ) Sandra Dee
  17. ( b ) The Monotones
  18. ( b ) Kissed
  19. (c) Maybelline
  20. ( b ) Bully
  21. (c) peepin ‘ in a sea food store
  22. ( b ) cause there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues
  23. (a) Mr. Earl
  24. ( b ) she’s my baby
  25. (a) right here
  26. (c) motorcycle boots
  27. (c) Boney Maroney

 




 

