Rock and Roll Quiz – DOO WOP QUIZ
- When did ”Little Suzie” finally wake up?
(a) The movie’s over, it’s 2 o’clock
(b) The movie’s over, it’s 3 o’clock
(c) The movie’s over, it’s 4 o’clock
- ”Rock Around The Clock” was used in what movie?
(a) Rebel Without A Cause
( b) Blackboard Jungle
(c) The Wild Ones
- What’s missing from a Rock & Roll standpoint? Earth _____
(a) Angel
(b) Mother
(c) Worm
- ”I found my thrill . . .” where?
(a) Kansas City
(b) Heartbreak Hotel
(c) Blueberry Hill
- ”Please turn on your magic beam, _____ _____ bring me a dream,”:
(a) Mr. Sandman
(b) Earth Angel
(c) Dream Lover
- For which label did Elvis Presley first record?
( a ) Atlantic
(b) RCA
(c) Sun
- He asked, ”Why’s everybody always pickin ‘ on me?” Who was he?
(a) Bad, Bad Leroy Brown
(b) Charlie Brown
(c) Buster Brown
- In Bob by Darin’s ”Mack The Knife,” the one with the knife, was named:
(a) Mac Heath
(b) Mac Cloud
(c) McNamara
- Name the song with ”A-wop bop a-loo bop a-lop bam boom.”
(a) Good Golly, Miss Molly
(b) Be-Bop-A-Lula
(c) Tutti Fruitti
- Who is generally given credit for originating the term ”Rock And Roll”?
(a) Dick Clark
(b) Wolfman Jack
(c) Alan Freed
- In 1957, he left the music business to become a preacher:
(a) Little Richard
(b) Frankie Lymon
(c) Tony Orlando
- Paul Anka’s ”Puppy Love” is written to what star?
(a) Brenda Lee
(b) Connie Francis
(c) Annette Funicello
- The Everly Brothers were…..
(a) Pete and Dick
(b) Don and Phil
(c) Bob and Bill
- The Big Bopper’s real name was:
(a) Jiles P. Richardson
(b) Roy Harold Scherer Jr.
(c) Marion Michael Morrison
- In 1959, Berry Gordy , Jr., started a small record company called…
(a) Decca
(b) Cameo
(c) Motown
- Edd Brynes had a hit with ” Kookie , Kookie , Lend Me Your Comb”. What TV show was he on?
(a) 77 Sunset Strip
(b) Hawaiian Eye
(c) Surfside Six
- In 1960 Bobby Darin married:
(a) Carol Lynley
(b) Sandra Dee
(c) Natalie Wood
18 .. They were a one hit wonder with ”Book Of Love”:
(a) The Penguins
(b) The Monotones
(c) The Moonglows
- The Everly Brothers sang a song called ”Till I ______ You .”
(a) Loved
(b) Kissed
(c) Met
- Chuck Berry sang ”Oh, ___________, why can’t you be true?”
(a) Suzie Q
(b) Peggy Sue
(c) Maybelline
- ” Wooly _______”
(a) Mammouth
(b) Bully
(c) Pully
- ”I’m like a one-eyed cat . . . ..”
(a) can’t go into town no more
(b) sleepin’ on a cold hard floor
(c) peepin’ in a seafood store
- ”Sometimes I wonder what I’m gonna do . . . . ..”
(a) cause there ain’t no answer for a life without booze
(b) cause there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues
(c) cause my car’s gassed up and I’m ready to cruise
- ”They often call me Speedo, but my real name is ……”
(a) Mr. Earl
(b) Jackie Pearl
(c) Milton Berle
- ”Be Bop A Lula ….”
(a) she’s got the rabies
(b) she’s my baby.
(c) she loves me, maybe
- ”Fine Love, Fine Kissing …..”
(a) right here
(b) fifty cents
(c) just for you
- ”He wore black denim trousers and …..”
(a) a pink carnation
(b) pink leotards
(c) motorcycle boots
- ”I got a gal named……….”
(a) Jenny Zamboni
(b) Gerri Mahoney
(c) Boney Maroney
Answers:
* * * * * * * * * * * *
1 (c) The movie’s over, it’s 4 o’clock
- ( b ) Blackboard Jungle
- ( a ) Angel
- (c) Blueberry Hill
- ( a ) Mr. Sandman
- (c) Sun
- ( b ) Charlie Brown
- ( a ) Mac Heath
- (c) Tutti Fruitti
- (c) Alan Freed
- ( a ) Little Richard
- (c) Annette Funicello
- ( b ) Don and Phil
- ( a ) Jiles P. Richardson
- (c) Motown
- ( a ) 77 Sunset Strip
- ( b ) Sandra Dee
- ( b ) The Monotones
- ( b ) Kissed
- (c) Maybelline
- ( b ) Bully
- (c) peepin ‘ in a sea food store
- ( b ) cause there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues
- (a) Mr. Earl
- ( b ) she’s my baby
- (a) right here
- (c) motorcycle boots
- (c) Boney Maroney
