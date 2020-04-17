“ROLL ALONG” & History Lesson on Toilet Paper! – By Des Kelly &

“ROLL ALONG” – By Des Kelly
Now that the rush for toilet paper is nearly over, I thought that this bit of history would solve the mystery.
History Lesson on Toilet Paper!
The last one is the best– Queen Elizabeth II
Wonder what Trump is using?
- The first recorded use of toilet paper was in 6th Century China.
- By the 14th Century, the Chinese government was mass-producing it.
3.. Packaged toilet paper wasn’t sold in the United States until 1857.
- Joseph Gayety, the man who introduced packaged TP to the U.S. had his name printed on every sheet.
- 5. Global toilet paper demand uses nearly 30,000 trees every day.
- That’s 10 million trees a year.
- It wasn’t until 1935 that a manufacturer was able to promise Splinter-Free Toilet Paper.( Before it was “OUCH”!!??)
- Seven percent of Americans admit to stealing rolls of toilet paper in hotels.
- Americans use an average of 8.6 sheets of toilet paper per trip to the bathroom.
- The average roll has 333 sheets.
- Historically, what you use to wipe depended on your income level.
- In the middle ages they used something called a gompf stick which was just an actual stick used to scrape.
- Wealthy Romans used wool soaked in rose water and French royalty used lace.
- Other things that were used before toilet paper include: Hay, corn cobs, sticks, stones, sand, moss, hemp, wool, husks, fruit peels,
ferns, sponges, seashells, knotted ropes, and broken pottery (ouch!).
- 70-75% of the world still doesn’t use toilet paper because it is too expensive or there is not sufficient plumbing.
- In many Western European countries, bidets are seen as more effective and preferable to toilet paper.
- Coloured toilet paper was popular in the U.S. until the 1940s.
- The reason toilet paper disintegrates so quickly when wet is that the fibers used to make it are very short.
- On the International Space Station, they still use regular toilet paper but it has to be sealed in special containers and Compressed.
- During Desert Storm, the U.S. Army used toilet paper to camouflage their tanks.
- In 1973 Johnny Carson caused a toilet paper shortage. He said as a joke that there was a shortage, which there wasn’t, until everyone believed him and ran out to buy up the supply. It took three weeks for some stores to get more stock.
- 2 There is a contest sponsored by Charmin to design and make wedding dresses out of toilet paper. The winner gets $2,000.
23.. There was a toilet paper museum in Wisconsin, The Madison Museum of Bathroom Tissue, but it closed in 2000.
- The museum once had over 3,000 rolls of TP from places all over the world, including The Guggenheim, Ellis Island, and Graceland.
- There is still a virtual toilet paper museum called Nobody’s Perfect.
- In 1996, President Clinton passed a Toilet Paper Tax of 6 cents per roll, which is still in effect today. Obama tried to triple that but the House wouldn’t pass it.
- 2 The Pentagon uses, on average, 666 rolls of toilet paper per day.( as they are full of SHIT!!??)
- The most expensive toilet paper in the world is from Portuguese brand Renova.
- Renova is three-ply, perfumed, costs $3 per roll and comes in several colors including black, red, blue and green..
- The CEO of Reno came up with the idea for black toilet paper while he was at a Cirque du Soleil show.
- Beyonce uses only red Renova toilet paper.( OMG!!)
- Kris Jenner uses only the black Renova toilet paper.(DITTO!?)
- If you hang your toilet paper so you can pull it from the top, you’re considered more intelligent than someone who pulls it from the bottom. (Wonder how this was determined?)
- Koji Suzuki, a Japanese horror novelist best known for writing The Ring, had an entire novel printed on a single roll of toilet paper.
- The novel takes place in a public bathroom and the entire story runs approximately three feet long.
- 3 When asked what necessity they would bring to a desert island, 49% of people said toilet paper before food.
- Queen Elizabeth II wipes her royal bottom with silk handkerchiefs. Wonder if the royal chambermaid gets to wash those?
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.
