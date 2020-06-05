Roshi Weerakkody – Piano Teacher

Roshi Weerakkody is Sydney based qualified piano teacher, with L.T.C.L. Solo Piano teaching and A.T.C.L. in Piano forte Teaching. She is a fully accredited teacher and Member of the Music Teacher’s Association of New South Wales. Roshinee has more than 20 years of teaching experience with 10 years of Studio Teaching experience in Sydney, Australia; and more than 10 years of Studio, High school and Primary school teaching overseas;

Currently she runs an independent piano teaching studio where she teach a variety of students from very young beginners through to mature aged students. She is inspired to make a difference through music in every student’s life Her belief in every students potential inspires her to motivate them to excel to achieve their personal best. She actively seek to stay current and further her professional development as a teacher, by regularly attending Music Teacher Association events as well as music conferences and workshops.

She consider herself very organized, as it is vital in order to manage a private business, preparing lessons, organizing music appreciation workshops, on top of being a mother. She believe students benefit immensely from a balance of off bench learning through games, music appreciation, discussions as well as standard lessons; and she implement this in her teaching .As a studio piano teacher she endeavour to develop independent learning skills in her students and believe in providing a holistic musical and learning experience in an enjoyable environment.

Through the past two decades of teaching she has touched many lives with an honest and genuine approach in teaching, resulting in building well balanced, creative, students who have excelled in both piano as well as theory. Roshinee, strives to keep her students motivated by teaching them repertoire of different styles and genres, and train students for both Trinity and AMEB exams in piano, theory and musicianship.