Roy Wijewickrama appointed Chief District Court Judge in North Carolina

Source:

SriLankan American Judge Roy Wijewickrama was appointed Chief District Court Judge in the 30th District Court of North Carolina.

He was amongst five judicial appointments announced by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley with effect from January 1, 2021.

As Chief District Court Judge, Wijewickrama will serve ClayMacon, Cherokee, Graham, Haywood, Jackson and Swain counties (Judicial District 30).

He was first elected to the court in 2010 and received his undergraduate degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh and his law degree from Cleveland State University in Ohio.

After graduating from law school, he worked as an assistant district attorney for the 30th Judicial District. Thereafter, he practiced law with the firm Kersten, Davis & Wijewickrama. In 2008, Wijewickrama was appointed tribal prosecutor for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians by Chief Mitchell Hicks.

The other judicial appointments announced by the Chief Justice were Donna Stroud as chief judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals, Jimmy Love as chief district court judge for Johnston, Lee, and Harnett counties (Judicial District 11), Toni King as chief district court judge for Cumberland County (Judicial District 12) and Judge Chris Dillon of the North Carolina Court of Appeals as chair of the Judicial Standards Commission.