Royal College OBA NSW & ACT Australia – Member Update – AGM 2021

Dear Members,

RCOBA committee wishes you a safe and happy 2021.

Our first and last event for 2020 was the Valentine’s Ball in February 2020. Since then, COVID restrictions limited the chance of having any other social events during the period. Given the continued COVID restrictions we are unable to have the usual AGM & get together we generally schedule for in February.

Considering current pandemic situation, committee has decided to have a virtual AGM on Sunday, 28th February 2021 at 7pm. Members who wish to join virtual AGM are requested to register prior to 21st February by using the below link.

https://www.trybooking.com/ BODMC

Those who register will receive Zoom meeting details for the AGM.

Given the current COVID environment, committee proposes that members currently serving in the committee to continue for another term, as we expect the prevailing situation likely to prolong for good part of this year without any opportunity for social activities. Committee intends reviewing the situation in 6 months’ time. If any member has an objection to this proposition, please send your objection to secretary@rcoba.org.au prior to 31st January ‘21.

If you wish to include ‘Any Other Business ’ items to the agenda, please email Secretary-RCOBA, secretary@ rcoba.org.au prior to 31st January ’21.

Agenda

1. Welcome

2. Confirm previous AGM minutes

3. Presentation of financials

4. Presentation of Secretary’s report

5. Propose current committee to continue

6. Any other business

7. Conclude

Royal-Thomian Cricket Match 2021

Royal-Thomian Annual Cricket Match generally played on Australia Day has been re scheduled for the 2nd weekend of April 2021. This is a tentative date only and the game being played will depend on COVID restrictions prevailing then.



Best Regards,

Secretary – RCOBA NSW & ACT