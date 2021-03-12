ROYAL “She”nanigans – By Des Kelly

A clever ruse, carried out for all intents and purposes, simply to lure the general public from the harsh realities of a global pandemic, still very much the focus of this planet called Earth. Social Media are a clever mob.

I watched this interview about the latest “Royal,” Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth ‘ll, & Prince Phillip, her Consort/Husband, who married this American Actress Meghan Markle, a Commoner of Asian descent, then produced a male child who was named Archie, and is now expecting their second, a baby girl, later this year.

I have always been a follower of British Royalty, not because I think that “they” are superior in any way, shape, or form. Titles like King, Queen, Prince or Princess, mean absolutely nothing to me. THEY are ordinary human beings like the rest of us, have their triumphs and tragedies, their good days and bad, just as we all do. Some are decent humans, some others have been despots, and individuals not even worth writing about, but then, WHY do I follow this mob, (as they would be called in Australia)??, well, I have always enjoyed the subject of HISTORY, and British History especially, because it has always been a most interesting subject to me. It goes back into the dim, dark, and most of all, “distant past”, something that we can now only read or dream about.

So, in a nutshell, this is all that Royalty means to me. Ancient history, good, bad, or indifferent. Without delving into eras long before my time, the main Characters in Royalty to me, were Kings and Queens and of course, their Royal families. One has to be born a Royal, or thrust into a Royal family to inherit a “title”(example, Princess Diana mother of Prince William & Harry). People outside Royalty are known as Commoners, not in a derogatory sense of course, but Meghan Markle was a Commoner who married Prince Harry.

She was an American part-time actress who really should have known a little more about Royal protocol, rules and regulations, before moving into Buckingham palace. Prince Harry, her husband to be, even had to teach her how to curtsy to his grandmother, the Queen. One has to know how to do these things before becoming part of the Royal family.

To get back to the Royal She-nanigans, Britain’s Royal family, run by Queen Elizabeth the 2nd, who now goes into her 7th decade as Queen of the Commonwealth of Nations, and has now overseen ninety birthdays, is well and truly into another “Annus Horribulis”(as she termed a former one), after the tragic death of Princess Diana, then wife of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles. Elizabeth ‘ll

has truly been, in my opinion, the very BEST Monarch that Britain has ever had. She has “ruled” faultlessly, ably supported by Prince Phillip, her husband/consort, who is very nearly a hundred years old himself, in hospital, being checked out medically, even as I write this story. Prince Phillip & the Queen have been through many “trials” over the past few year, tribulations involving their children, Charles, Anne, Andrew, & grandson Harry, the centre of this particular episode.

Prince Harry married an American actress, Meghan Markle, who obviously could not put up with the rules and regulations of living in Buckingham palace, gave birth to her first son Archie, and managed to coax Prince Harry to move back to California America, which was her home town.

No-one at Buckingham palace forced this young couple to leave England, where they were living more than comfortably, but Prince Harry decided to support his wife Meghan and completely separate themselves from so-called Royal duties. Queen Elizabeth, although disappointed, gave them her blessing and so the young couple made their way to California, to start a brand new life over there.

What perhaps they did not realize, was the fact that, in doing so, the couple had then lost eligibility to all the Royal perks afforded them in England. Prince Harry was still a Prince, of course, and the couple still held the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but that was all. Little Archie, their son, and another child (a daughter), still to come, would not have any of the privileges afforded other Royal Children in England. Prince Harry held a top Military Rank in England, but this was also now stripped off him. He and his wife wanted separation from the Royal Family and duties entailed, and they got their wish. The young family were now in America, Prince Harry would have to look for a new job, but they were already made comfortable in their new Country, with a brand new house & land gifted to them by an American Billionaire, who obviously wanted to welcome an English Prince to America. Meghan Markle would stay home and look after the children. If Meghan & Harry expected any further assistance from the Royal Establishment, they were both wrong. No aid would be forthcoming.

This got Meghan thinking. This was also the reason for the Oprah Winfrey interview that was viewed by millions around the World. The main subject of this interview was about the colour of the skin of Archie, even before he was born. Leaving out the Queen & Prince Phillip, a still unidentified member of the Royal household, was alleged to have “wondered” what colour the baby’s skin would be. We still do not know who made this dastardly insinuation on this baby’s skin colour.

Personal opinions of this writer will remain secret. Royal “She”-nanigans was written simply to keep eLanka members interested in something that may take our minds off the global pandemic, which is so very insignificant now, in comparison, and we must not forget social media folk who also have to make a living.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.