Royal-Thomian Big Match from May 6-8

Source:Dailynews

All arrangements for the 142nd Inter-School Big Match between Royal College and S. Thomas’ College are currently underway.

The match is scheduled to be played on May 6, 7 and 8 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota behind closed doors, keeping in line with the COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the limited over Mustangs Trophy match will be played to a T20 format under lights on May 10 at the same venue.

Since the match is played without any spectators, the match organising committee is making arrangements to broadcast the match LIVE.