Royal-Thomian Big Match put off

Source:Dailynews

The Joint Match Organising Committee of the 142nd Battle of the Blues yesterday, decided to postpone the Inter-School Big Match between traditional rivals Royal College and S. Thomas’ College, which was scheduled for May 6, 7 and 8 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota.

The Joint Match Organising Committee had planned to conduct the match behind closed doors keeping in line with the COVID-19 restrictions and the health and safety guidelines of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with regard to regulated playing conditions.

However, with the escalating COVID-19 cases in the country, the Joint Match Organising Committee had no hesitation in postponing the Big Match following a meeting held last night.