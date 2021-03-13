Royal-Thomian golf encounter ends in a tie

Jonny De Saram (right), Captain of S. Thomas’ Team and the grandson of Fred De Saram, handing over the Trophy to Suresh Subramaniam

Source:Dailynews

The Annual Royal-Thomian golf encounter played for the Fred De Saram Trophy, ended in an exciting tie at the Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC) on Sunday.

There were 30 4-ball flights during the championship with 28 (18-hole) encounters and two (nine-hole) encounters for seniors.

Interestingly the results ended in a 29-all deadlock with 14 Royalists and 14 Thomian golfers sharing the spoils. The seniors shared one point after their deadlock.

However, by virtue of Royal winning the encounter during the last two events, the Royal Team led by Suresh Subramaniam carried away the Fred De Saram Trophy. (AN)