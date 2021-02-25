Rugby star Muthuthanthri has mesmerized many opponents by Indika Welagedara

Source:-dailynews

Today we go Off the Field with this highly talented, dedicated and hard working former S.Thomas’ College Mount Lavinia rugby player , only Sri Lankan rugby player thus far to represent a New Zealand ‘A’ Division rugby club (Auckland Sevens team), former Sri Lanka national Sevens and XV a side captain, present CH and FC rugby captain cum champion rugby player Sudarshana Muthuthanthri, who has mesmerized many opponents with his fierce brand of rugby all around the world.

*Full Name -Sudharshana Muthuthanthri

*Hometown -Colombo

*Birthday -August 25th

*Passions – Rugby

*Favourite Colour – Black and white

Q: What made you enter the world of sports?

I like being active and being among friends so that made me get into sports

Q: Who has supported you the most?

Family

Q: What do you do for fun?

Surfing, watch movies, cycling and hanging out with friends.

Q: What are the top priorities in your life?

Faith and family.

Q: What was your most unforgettable memory/incident?

Wearing the Auckland jersey for the first time representing Sri Lanka and leading the national side

Q: Who is your favourite sportsman?

Tom Brady and Stephen Curry

Q: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Down south in Sri Lanka because I like the beach.

Q: What is the greatest accomplishment in your life?

Greatest accomplishment is being true to myself and having the mindset of getting better as a person everyday

Q: Who is your favourite singer?

I don’t have a favourite singer I listen to all genres of music

Q: What is your favourite song?

“Spirit lead me” by Michael ketterer

Q: If you had one day left to live, what would you do?

Spend the day with loved ones

Q: Who do you sometimes compare yourself to?

I think I’m unique, so i don’t compare myself to anyone and there’s only one “Muthu”

Q: What’s the best compliment you have received?

That I’m kind and honest

Q: Are you happy with all your achievements?

Yes, I don’t have any regrets, but there’s more to do

Q: What’s your favourite movie?

Blind side

Q: Who’s your favourite Actor?

Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson

Q: Are you doing what you believe in, or are you settling for what you are doing?

Yes I believe the path set for me is already chosen by God and I’m enjoying the journey, that’s what I believe.

Q: How would you describe yourself in two words?

Hard working