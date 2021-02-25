Rugby star Muthuthanthri has mesmerized many opponents by Indika Welagedara
Source:-dailynews
Today we go Off the Field with this highly talented, dedicated and hard working former S.Thomas’ College Mount Lavinia rugby player , only Sri Lankan rugby player thus far to represent a New Zealand ‘A’ Division rugby club (Auckland Sevens team), former Sri Lanka national Sevens and XV a side captain, present CH and FC rugby captain cum champion rugby player Sudarshana Muthuthanthri, who has mesmerized many opponents with his fierce brand of rugby all around the world.
*Full Name -Sudharshana Muthuthanthri
*Hometown -Colombo
*Birthday -August 25th
*Passions – Rugby
*Favourite Colour – Black and white
Q: What made you enter the world of sports?
I like being active and being among friends so that made me get into sports
Q: Who has supported you the most?
Family
Q: What do you do for fun?
Surfing, watch movies, cycling and hanging out with friends.
Q: What are the top priorities in your life?
Faith and family.
Q: What was your most unforgettable memory/incident?
Wearing the Auckland jersey for the first time representing Sri Lanka and leading the national side
Q: Who is your favourite sportsman?
Tom Brady and Stephen Curry
Q: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Down south in Sri Lanka because I like the beach.
Q: What is the greatest accomplishment in your life?
Greatest accomplishment is being true to myself and having the mindset of getting better as a person everyday
Q: Who is your favourite singer?
I don’t have a favourite singer I listen to all genres of music
Q: What is your favourite song?
“Spirit lead me” by Michael ketterer
Q: If you had one day left to live, what would you do?
Spend the day with loved ones
Q: Who do you sometimes compare yourself to?
I think I’m unique, so i don’t compare myself to anyone and there’s only one “Muthu”
Q: What’s the best compliment you have received?
That I’m kind and honest
Q: Are you happy with all your achievements?
Yes, I don’t have any regrets, but there’s more to do
Q: What’s your favourite movie?
Blind side
Q: Who’s your favourite Actor?
Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson
Q: Are you doing what you believe in, or are you settling for what you are doing?
Yes I believe the path set for me is already chosen by God and I’m enjoying the journey, that’s what I believe.
Q: How would you describe yourself in two words?
Hard working