Rupee devaluation, high shipping rates hurt tea prices at Colombo auctions-by Steve A. Morrell

The Sri Lankan rupee weakening against the US dollar coupled with surging shipping rates reflected adversely on tea prices at the Colombo auctions.

This contributed to regressive price trends in Colombo, Forbes & Walker (F&W) said in its weekly Tea Market report.

The average for April 2021 was Rs. 627. 41 in comparison to Rs. 689.18 the corresponding month in 2020, indicating a minus variant Rs. 61. 77.

Brokering sources collectively said such price trends could result in negative market conditions seriously affecting profits at producer levels.

The depreciation of currencies in importer countries also contributed to depleting prices in Colombo apart from other allied trading disruptions, they said.

Commenting on the National auction average for April 2021, JKH Tea Brokers warned that the declining trend caused by the fall of the rupee against the dollar would trigger further minuses that could be foreseen at future auctions as well.

They said all elevations showed minus variances with low growns recording a higher minus variance of Rs. 93.43 per kilo.

Nevertheless, commenting on positive results for flowery grades at last week’s auctions, they said these grades fetched prices ranging from Rs. 2,300 to Rs. 3,000. per kilo. Quantities, although relatively small, impacted on the overall prices for the week.

The better known garden marks in the Uva High catalogue showed quality trends setting in with prices of Rs. 800 or more. Some Nuwara Eliya garden marks as well were in the Rs. 950 range of the price table.

Comparing production in most tea producing countries, China, India and Kenya were among the first three in production position in the world. Sri Lanka, producing 278.7 million kilos, was fourth in line.

Tip world producers include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malawi, Uganda, and Tanzania, apart from Argentina supplying Tea to the US market.

Sri Lanka also exports to the US market but in irregular quantities.