S .THOMAS COLLEGE MOUNT LAVINIA 2018 RUGBY DINNER.THE SLIDE SHOW AND VIDEO PRESENTATION – thanks to Shanaka de Livera

THE RUGBY FOOTBALL TEAMS OF S.THOMAS COLLEGE, ROYAL COLLEGE AND TRINITY COLLEGE OF 1977,1978 AND 1979, A TRIBUTE TO THE COACHES OF ALL THREE SCHOOLS OF THE SAID ERA , A SEMI FINAL AND FINALS OF THE FIRST EVER SCHOOLS RUGBY FOOTBALL KNOCKOUT TOURNAMENT PLAYED IN 1978 WITH SNIPPETS OF BOB HARVEYS LIVE RADIO COMMENTARY , THE SECOND DE SARAM SHIELD MATCH PLAYED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN COLOMBO IN 1979 AND A BRIEF CLIP OF THE LATE COACH MR QUENTIN ISRAEL SINGING MY WAY AND THE THOMIAN SONG IN THE 80″S.

SECONDS CONTENTS

00.00 INTRODUCTION

01.35 PRESENTATION

02.45 THE LATE MR.QUENTION ISRAEL

03.47 MR. SUMMA NAVARATNAM

05.14 .MR MAURICE PERERA

06.26 MR IRWIN HOWIE

07.00 1977 TEAMS

08.20 1978 TEAMS

09.45 THE LATE RONALD SIRIWARDENA

10.15 DULWICH COLLEGE VS STC

10.30 SEMI FINAL ROYAL VS STC

12.40 FINAL STC vs ISIPATHANA

14.36 1979 TEAMS

15.00 DE SARAM SHIELD 1979

16,45 MR .QUENTIN ISRAEL SINGING MY WAY

17.53 MR .QUENTIN ISRAEL SINGING THE COLLEGE SONG

18.16 VOTE OF THANKS BY COMPERE ARUN DIAS BANDARANAIKE