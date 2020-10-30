S. THOMAS’ COLLEGE OLD BOYS’ ASSOCIATION, NSW/ACT – Announcement – New Committee STC OBA NSW/ACT 2020/2021



S. THOMAS’ COLLEGE OLD BOYS’ ASSOCIATION,NSW/ACT

Dear Fellow Thomians,

Announcement – New Committee STC OBA NSW/ACT 2020/2021

It is with great joy and satisfaction we announce the newly elected OBA committee for the forthcoming period 2020/2021. The new committee was appointed at the AGM concluded on Sunday 25 October 2020.



Despite the prevailing social gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, the 2020 AGM was conducted in an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie, interwoven with that intrinsic characteristic, “Thomian Spirit”. Whilst, Kulasiri Jayasinghe was elected President for another year, with him most current committee members will continue to serve, however, the highlight was the election of several young Thomians, some of them taking responsibility in

the OBA’s executive committee.

This will be the largest committee in the history of STC OBA NSW/ACT, since its inception in 1996.



We thank all those who attended the AGM and others who sent their good wishes.



STC OBA NSW/ACT Committee – 2020/2021

Kulasiri Jayasinghe (President)

Eksath Perera (Vice President)

Sanjiv Vivekanandan (Vice President)

Ranmal Mendis (Secretary)

Rajeeva De Alwis (Assistant Secretary)

Harshitha Abaysinghe (Treasurer)

Lesley Manickam (Assistant Treasurer)

Kumar Rasiah (Committee Member)

Nihal Ramanayake (Committee Member, ACT Rep)

Anuk Silva (Committee Member)

Chinthaka Mendis (Committee Member)

Kanchana Fernando (Committee Member)

Duke Ramachandran (Committee Member)

Chandaka Fernando (Committee Member)

Rajiv Chinniah (Committee Member)



Honorary Auditor – Dayantha Fernando



We look forward to 2021 and OBA’s future with renewed hope encouraged with your support and inspired by your presence in numbers at the AGM. The next event will be the, “Thomian Carol Service” brought to you ‘online’ premièred on Sat 28 Nov 2020 at 6.30PM, the link will be publicised and available on OBA website shortly.



Rev Marc Billimoria, Warden STC MtL will deliver the Christmas message. We earnestly hope you will join us with family and friends online as we usher in the Advent season.

Facebook • https://www.facebook.com/groups/stcobansw/

www.stcobasydney.com/