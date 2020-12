by In

Sachini sets new SL record in Pole Vault

Source:Ceylontoday

Sri Lanka Army athlete Sachini Perera set a new Sri Lankan record in the Pole Vault Women’s final today at the 98th National Athletics Championship being held at the Sugathadasa Stadium.

Sachini cleared a height of 3.56m shattering the previous record of 3.55m held by Jaffna’s Anitha Jegatheeswaran.