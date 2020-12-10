Sad tale behind the death of Graham Cowdrey aged 56: The son of Lord Cowdrey was a much-loved cricketer but life was tough as he fell on hard times after his playing career-By MATT BARLOW

Tributes have been paid to former cricketer Graham Cowdrey, who died aged 56

Lord Cowdrey’s son was wonderful company and a batsman of elegance

Cowdrey, who played for Kent, had personal struggles after his marriage ended

Tributes have been paid to former Kent batsman Graham Cowdrey after he died aged 56

Source:Dailymail

The tributes flowed freely for Graham Cowdrey after his death at the age of 56.

They spoke of his warmth, wit and generosity of spirit as well as his passion for cricket, the sport in his blood.

He was a much-loved player, an attacking batsman who scored more than 14,000 runs in 450 first-class appearances across 14 years at Kent after his debut in 1984.

He was also wonderful company. Quick with a joke or an anecdote from his days in the dressing room, often at his own expense, such as the time Michael Holding removed his teeth with a bouncer or his enduring struggles with leg spin.

‘I am numb with shock and sadness that the brilliant, generous, funny and complex friend who lit up so many cricket grounds has slipped away,’ said former Kent captain Matthew Fleming.

Cowdrey hailed from a famous cricketing dynasty.

His father Sir Colin, later Lord Cowdrey, who died at the age of 67 in December 2000, was one of the England greats.

He was the first to play in 100 Tests, a former captain and a batsman of rare elegance and style.

Brother Chris, the eldest of four children, captained England, too, and Chris’s son Fabian became the third generation of the family to represent Kent CCC.