Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

Ayurveda originated in India over 5,000 years ago. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance in establishing balance in the body through diet, lifestyle, exercise, and body cleansing, and on the health of the mind, body, and spirit.
In Australia, Ayurveda is considered a form of alternative medicine, like traditional Chinese medicine.
How popular is Ayurveda in the Australia?
In the past few years, Ayurveda has been growing in popularity in Australia, partly due to the work of Deepak Chopra, M.D., a physician who combines western medicine with Ayurveda in North America.
What does a typical Ayurvedic assessment involve?
An initial assessment with an Ayurvedic practitioner may last an hour or longer. The practitioner will ask detailed questions about your health, diet and lifestyle. He or she will listen to your pulse. Unlike mainstream medicine, 12 different pulse points are assessed in Ayurveda.
Ayurvedic Treatments
Arthritis Treatment
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic systemic inflammatory disorder disease. Mainly the middle age people are usually suffers from this disease.Women are mostly effected than in men. But there is a possible chance that children too, may get affected by this disease. Tissues and organs are likely to get affected in ones body, but principally it attacks
Detoxification & Cleansing
Panchakarma is Ayurveda’s primary purification and detoxification treatment. Panchakarma means the “five therapies”. These 5 therapeutic means of eliminating toxins from the body are Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Basti and Raktamoskshana.
Psoriasis Treatment
The disease Psoriasis is one of the most serious skin diseases. In these early years incidences of Psoriasis is on the rise in most parts of the world. According to a survey there are 6 million Psoriasis patients in North America alone and every year 2.5 million new cases are being reported. Sidhma Chikitsa is the Ayurvedik treatment for Psoriyasis.
Rejuvenation
Therapy will be under the supervision of the attending Qualified Ayurvedic Physician
Stress Management
Therapy will be under the supervision attending Ayurvedic Physician
Weight Loss
Our Natural weight loss and Obesity Program is among the most effective natural weight loss programs available in the world. Our program is acombination of years of research and ancient Ayurveda & Yoga therapies.
Ayurvedic Complete Cure For Lower Back Pain
Lower Back Pain and Spinal Degeneration – It is one of the most common pain disorders today and a chronic condition characterized by a persistent dull or sharp pain over the lower back.
Fertility
Couples in Australia are facing a huge problem with conception especially those in the main cities like Melbourne and Sydney. Many factors including changes in lifestyle, stress and the recent trend of late marriages contribute to infertility. While poor sperm count in men and female infertility is caused mainly by polycystic ovarian disorder or PCOD.
