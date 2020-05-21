Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Ayurvedic Medicine  ⁄  Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

May 21, 2020

Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

 

 

 

Welcome to Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

 

Sahanro Ayurveda -Anti Viral Band

Ayurveda originated in India over 5,000 years ago. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance in establishing balance in the body through diet, lifestyle, exercise, and body cleansing, and on the health of the mind, body, and spirit.

In Australia, Ayurveda is considered a form of alternative medicine, like traditional Chinese medicine.

 How popular is Ayurveda in the Australia?

In the past few years, Ayurveda has been growing in popularity in Australia, partly due to the work of Deepak Chopra, M.D., a physician who combines western medicine with Ayurveda in North America.

 What does a typical Ayurvedic assessment involve?

An initial assessment with an Ayurvedic practitioner may last an hour or longer. The practitioner will ask detailed questions about your health, diet and lifestyle. He or she will listen to your pulse. Unlike mainstream medicine, 12 different pulse points are assessed in Ayurveda.

 

Contact Us

Website: https://www.sahanro.com.au/

DR SAM DASSANAYAKA

සෑම් දසනායක
BS (Biology-USA)
GDip (Ayurvedic Therapy, kerala-India)
මාලේවන ශ්‍රී ඤානිස්සර, ආයුර්වේද වෛද්‍ය ශාස්ත්රි (ශ්‍රි ලංකා)

Book Online – Burwood

MAIN CLINIC AND OFFICE

Tel: 61 3 9886 6460
Mobile: 0421 793 844

 
 

CLINIC ADDRESS

392 Blackburn Road
East Burwood VIC 3151

CONTACT US ONLINE

ANOTHER BRANCH OF THE
CENTRE FOR NORTHERN
SUBURBS
DAHAM NIKETANAYA, YUROKE
TEMPLE NORTH VICTORIA

North Victorian Buddhist Association Inc.
1690 Mickleham Road, Yuroke, VIC 3063

Ayurvedic Treatments

Arthritis Treatment

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic systemic inflammatory disorder disease. Mainly the middle age people are usually suffers from this disease.Women are mostly effected than in men. But there is a possible chance that children too, may get affected by this disease. Tissues and organs are likely to get affected in ones body, but principally it attacks

Detoxification & Cleansing

Panchakarma is Ayurveda’s primary purification and detoxification treatment. Panchakarma means the “five therapies”. These 5 therapeutic means of eliminating toxins from the body are Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Basti and Raktamoskshana.

Psoriasis Treatment

The disease Psoriasis is one of the most serious skin diseases. In these early years incidences of Psoriasis is on the rise in most parts of the world. According to a survey there are 6 million Psoriasis patients in North America alone and every year 2.5 million new cases are being reported. Sidhma Chikitsa is the Ayurvedik treatment for Psoriyasis.

Rejuvenation

Therapy will be under the supervision of the attending Qualified Ayurvedic Physician

Stress Management

Therapy will be under the supervision attending Ayurvedic Physician

Weight Loss

Our Natural weight loss and Obesity Program is among the most effective natural weight loss programs available in the world. Our program is acombination of years of research and ancient Ayurveda & Yoga therapies.

Ayurvedic Complete Cure For Lower Back Pain

Lower Back Pain and Spinal Degeneration – It is one of the most common pain disorders today and a chronic condition characterized by a persistent dull or sharp pain over the lower back.

Fertility

Couples in Australia are facing a huge problem with conception especially those in the main cities like Melbourne and Sydney. Many factors including changes in lifestyle, stress and the recent trend of late marriages contribute to infertility. While poor sperm count in men and female infertility is caused mainly by polycystic ovarian disorder or PCOD.

