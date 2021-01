by In

Sangakkara in international Test team of the decade

Source:Dailynews

The ICC on Monday named retired Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test team of the decade.

The ICC Test team of the decade: Alistair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli ( India, captain), Steven Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka, wicket keeper), Ben Stokes (England), R Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England).