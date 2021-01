Sangakkara to join Rajasthan Royals as director of cricket

Source:Dailynews

Rajasthan Royals has roped in former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara as its director of cricket for the Indian Premier League 2021.

On a day Royals decided to part ways with its captain Steve Smith as the captain and named Sanju Samson as the new skipper, team owner Manoj Badale confirmed that Sangakkara – who is the head of the MCC – will take over as the new team director. (Sports Star)