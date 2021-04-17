Sarees in Style (Sydney)

Beautiful Sarees for the Australian Community

ELEGANT & CLASSY SAREES FOR WEDDINGS & SPECIAL OCCASIONS

Sarees in Style provides beautiful sarees to the Australian community and to brides who wish to drape a saree with elegance, style and affordability for a wedding or other special function.

In early years, Sarees were worn only by women from the subcontinent of India & Srilanka. Now, with the rise in multiculturalism, the Saree is being worn by many for ethnic weddings & functions.

Sarees in Style boutique in Sydney has become a very popular boutique not only for elegant and classy sarees also for brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride and other family members. Sarees in Style has become synonymous with “Bridal Boutique” in Sydney.

Our Bridal collections are carefully designed and chosen to suit brides living in the western world. We service brides Australia-wide, as well as overseas in the UK, USA and New Zealand.

We stock bridal sarees for a variety of religious ceremonies, including Sangeet, Catholic/Christian services, Buddhist and Reception (going away saree). Our range of bridesmaid sarees enhances the beauty of the bridal party and we can organise customised colours to suit.

We see customers by appointment to give them the privacy and exclusive length of time in a relaxed atmosphere. Call Shantha on +61 412440612 to arrange your private viewing.

I pride myself on the high level of personalised service I provide to help my customers and Brides choose their wedding saree or special event saree according to their style, occasion and budget. I am truly passionate about the elegance and style of sarees and bringing the best selection to Australia, I launched Sarees in Style to share this passion with anyone looking for beautiful quality and unique designs and especially for Brides looking for a Bridal Saree for their wedding day!

As you can view on our range pages, or on our Facebook page we have helped many Brides look even more radiant on their wedding day in their Bridal saree or helped to assist them in organising Sarees for their Bridesmaids or mothers for their wedding. It truly is our speciality!

We also have other sarees for all special occasions and designer Satya Paul sarees!

I aim to offer the highest level of personalised customer service and I look forward to meeting you at my boutique in Sydney

Please contact me to make a time to view the collection

Email:- sareesinstyle@optusnet.com.au

Phone :- +61 412440612

Shantha