Saving Valentina – This can bring tears!! Great rescue.- ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING VIDEOS YOU WILL EVER WATCH

Michael Fishbach narrates his encounter with a humpback whale entangled in a fishing net. Gershon Cohen and he have founded The Great Whale Conservancy to protect whales. http://www.greatwhaleconservancy.org, is their website, or go to gwc’s facebook page, and join them in helping to save these magnificent beings.